Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

