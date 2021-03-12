Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

CPYYY opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

