Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

CENTA opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.