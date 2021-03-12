Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 10.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.67. 8,223,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,710,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.