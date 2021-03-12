Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 10.5%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.67. 8,223,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,710,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
