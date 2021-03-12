Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.09 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

