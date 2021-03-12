Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,745. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.95 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

