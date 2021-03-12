Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CELC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,405. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

