Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the February 11th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
CELC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,405. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
