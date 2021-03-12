cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) were up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 594,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,409,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 42,461 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $192,772.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,496 shares of company stock worth $1,853,028 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

