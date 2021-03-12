Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average is $174.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

