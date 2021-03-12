Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,055. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

