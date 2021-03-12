Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Insider Sells $138,597.83 in Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSPR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.