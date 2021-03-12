Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA opened at $277.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $4,183,296.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $284,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,434 shares of company stock worth $230,523,304. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

