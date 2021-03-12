Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.05

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 14726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

