Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.05

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 14726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.
CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
