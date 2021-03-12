Carry Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Carry has a total market cap of $64.32 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, "Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: "An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor." Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

