Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $130.00

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70), but opened at GBX 124 ($1.62). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 8,927 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.06. The firm has a market cap of £118.95 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Also, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

