Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

