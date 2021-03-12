Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $6.00. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 6.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

