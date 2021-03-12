Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $4.91. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,810 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 900.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 307,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

