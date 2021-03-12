Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

CAPR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 11,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.