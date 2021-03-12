Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 687 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 11,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,947. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

