Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $437.69 million, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

