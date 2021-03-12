Capital One Financial Corp Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in CVS Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.