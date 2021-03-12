Capital One Financial Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

