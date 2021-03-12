Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

