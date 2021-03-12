Capital One Financial Corp Has $377,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

