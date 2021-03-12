Capital One Financial Corp Has $308,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

