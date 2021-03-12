Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 4.0% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $59,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $52,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 26,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,080. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

