Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,157 shares of company stock worth $11,265,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.