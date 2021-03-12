Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

CMD has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 17,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

