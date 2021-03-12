Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,051. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $89.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMD. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

