Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $54,548,000.

Shares of HAACU stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

