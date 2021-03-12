Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 31,095 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 103.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 236,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.