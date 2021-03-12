Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,585 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,346,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of -168.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.