Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.82.

CBWBF opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.90.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

