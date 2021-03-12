Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells C$49,200.00 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,641.50.

TSE:CU opened at C$31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.02. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$38.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

