Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

