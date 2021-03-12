Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $59.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. 9,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.