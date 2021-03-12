Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 230.51 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £944.08 million and a PE ratio of -57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.48.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

