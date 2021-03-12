Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 230.51 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £944.08 million and a PE ratio of -57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.48.
About Ibstock
