Canaccord Genuity Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $375.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.33.

Shares of MDB traded down $17.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.17. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

