Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans $0.23 None Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
NYSE:CWH traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
