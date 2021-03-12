Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans $0.23 None Dividend

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE:CWH traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.