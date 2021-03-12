Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,288. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after purchasing an additional 156,390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

