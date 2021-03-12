Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $11.04 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $226,888.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

