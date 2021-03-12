Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,991. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

