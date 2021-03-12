Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.44.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $98.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.