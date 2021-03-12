Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin Sells 19,000 Shares

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00.

NYSE:COG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.