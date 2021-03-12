C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.33.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.41. 48,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 341,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $28,838,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,909,046.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,270,677 shares of company stock worth $193,962,227 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.