C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.48

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.33, with a volume of 14320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$145.42 million and a PE ratio of 78.33.

About C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.