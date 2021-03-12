BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $127,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,593 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 2,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

