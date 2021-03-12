BWS Financial Raises Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $1,700.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,359.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,382.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,023.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 250 shares of company stock valued at $204,500. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

