Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Burning Rock Biotech updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

